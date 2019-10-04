Euro 2020 qualifying: Pick your Wales XI to play Slovakia
-
- From the section Wales
|Euro 2020 qualifier: Slovakia v Wales
|Venue: Anton Malatinský Stadium, Trnava Date: Thursday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.
With Wales' qualification hopes very much in the balance, Wales boss Ryan Giggs has huge selection calls to make for this vital qualifier in Slovakia.
Wales are fourth in Group E, with six points from four games, three points behind the hosts, but crucially with a game in hand.
Slovakia bounced back from a hammering by Croatia to beat Hungary in their last qualifier to throw the group open.
Who should Ryan Giggs pick to face Slovakia in this crucial contest?
Pick your Wales starting XI
Who would you select to line up in Wales' Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia? Choose your starting line-up with our team selector below.
Can't see this selector? Visit this page
All pics via Huw Evans Images