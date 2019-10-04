Celtic signings just needed time - Neil Lennon

Christopher Juillien joined Celtic from Toulouse in the summer transfer window.

Neil Lennon believes his new Celtic signings are now in "full flow" after being written off too quickly.

The Scottish champions signed 11 new players in summer, five of which started in Thursday's Europa League win over CFR Cluj.

And Lennon believes his side are finally showing their full potential after the club allowed them time to settle in to life in Scotland.

"Sometimes you need to be patient," said Lennon.

"In the modern game players get written off after 45 minutes of football."

New left-back Boli Bolingoli assisted an opening goal for Odsonne Edouard and on-loan forward Mohamed Elyounoussi netted a second midway through the second half as Celtic avenged their Champions League qualifying loss to Cluj.

And while the Lennon was quick to caution against complacency, he was delighted to see his new signings show their true ability in domestic and continental competitions.

"Players have to adapt to the expectations which are sometimes a little bit different," said Lennon, who has now seen his side lose just one of their opening 19 games of the season across all competitions. "Some of them took a bit longer than others, which is natural.

"Now we're seeing them in full flow and they're showing that they're good players at a very high level."

Livingston pose a 'dangerous' threat

Celtic face Livingston on Sunday, and although Lennon's side will be considered comfortable favourites for the tie, the Celtic manager was quick to point out just how dangerous their coming trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena could be.

The Scottish champions are only one point clear of Rangers as they turn their attention to an artificial surface that limited them to a 0-0 draw in April.

"The game is dangerous. It is a difficult tie, Livingston away," said Lennon. "We know that goalscoring opportunities are at a premium.

"We played on the plastic at Hamilton, played well but only got the one goal. They are a great example of clubs with a good spirit, who are well organised with hungry players. It is important that we do win the game.

"There is a two-week break coming up as well so psychologically it would be good to go into the break with another win."