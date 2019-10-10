Raheem Sterling: Exciting England attack still has plenty to prove

Victory in Prague on Friday will see England qualify with three games to spare

Euro 2020 qualifier: Czech Republic v England Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague Date: Friday 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Raheem Sterling is excited by England's attacking options but feels they cannot be considered among the world's best until they shine on the biggest stages.

Gareth Southgate's side will qualify for Euro 2020 if they beat Czech Republic in Prague on Friday.

Southgate usually opts to play Sterling alongside Harry Kane and either Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho in attack.

"I think with the four players you mention, they're all players that are still getting better," Sterling said.

"They are still learning, but at the same time are producing as well, so, yeah, it's an exciting front three.

"But, you know, we've got to do it in big games, big tournaments. That's when we'll be judged if we're a great front three or not."

Manchester City forward Sterling has scored an impressive 11 goals for club and country so far this season.

Sterling scored 27 goals last season - 25 for City and two for England, and the 24-year-old is aiming to surpass that tally this term.

"There is no point coming into the new season being happy to score less," Sterling told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We won the Premier League last year and every year you have to look to do better than the last and this season is no different."

Czech Republic are three points behind Group A leaders England, who must still visit third-placed Kosovo on 17 November.

Southgate expects Friday's game to be their toughest yet in qualifying for Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate has a 22-man squad for their games in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria after James Maddison withdrew due to illness

"I think we only have to look at the table to see the games in Kosovo and here are likely to be the most difficult," he said.

The Czech Republic were runners-up at Euro 1996, their first international competition after the dissolution of Czechoslovakia, who won Euro 1976.

England are yet to reach a European Championship final and were knocked out in the semi-finals as hosts in 1996, with Southgate missing in the shootout as England were beaten on penalties by Germany.

"The Czechs have a wonderful football history really," he said. "[It is] more successful than ours, in European Championships in particular, but there are a lot of countries in that situation.

"We've got to take on each challenge and we're a team who are slowly improving, learning all the time. Tomorrow is a good challenge for us, coming away from home, to see if we can replicate the level of performance that we have had in recent months."

England have won eight of their last nine games, their only defeat coming against the Netherlands in the Uefa Nations League semi-finals in June.

Defender Fikayo Tomori could make his England debut while Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham may play in his first competitive appearance for the Three Lions.

Southgate chose not to replace James Maddison in his squad after the Leicester midfielder was ruled out through illness. England also play Bulgaria in Sofia on Monday (19:45 BST).