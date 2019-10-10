European Championship Qualifying - Group A
Czech Rep19:45England
Venue: Sinobo Stadium

Raheem Sterling: Exciting England attack still has plenty to prove

Raheem Sterling
Victory in Prague on Friday will see England qualify with three games to spare
Euro 2020 qualifier: Czech Republic v England
Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague Date: Friday 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Raheem Sterling is excited by England's attacking options but feels they cannot be considered among the world's best until they shine on the biggest stages.

Gareth Southgate's side will qualify for Euro 2020 if they beat Czech Republic in Prague on Friday.

Southgate usually opts to play Sterling alongside Harry Kane and either Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho in attack.

"I think with the four players you mention, they're all players that are still getting better," Sterling said.

"They are still learning, but at the same time are producing as well, so, yeah, it's an exciting front three.

"But, you know, we've got to do it in big games, big tournaments. That's when we'll be judged if we're a great front three or not."

Manchester City forward Sterling has scored an impressive 11 goals for club and country so far this season.

Sterling scored 27 goals last season - 25 for City and two for England, and the 24-year-old is aiming to surpass that tally this term.

"There is no point coming into the new season being happy to score less," Sterling told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We won the Premier League last year and every year you have to look to do better than the last and this season is no different."

Czech Republic are three points behind Group A leaders England, who must still visit third-placed Kosovo on 17 November.

Southgate expects Friday's game to be their toughest yet in qualifying for Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate has a 22-man squad for their games in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria after James Maddison withdrew due to illness

"I think we only have to look at the table to see the games in Kosovo and here are likely to be the most difficult," he said.

The Czech Republic were runners-up at Euro 1996, their first international competition after the dissolution of Czechoslovakia, who won Euro 1976.

England are yet to reach a European Championship final and were knocked out in the semi-finals as hosts in 1996, with Southgate missing in the shootout as England were beaten on penalties by Germany.

"The Czechs have a wonderful football history really," he said. "[It is] more successful than ours, in European Championships in particular, but there are a lot of countries in that situation.

"We've got to take on each challenge and we're a team who are slowly improving, learning all the time. Tomorrow is a good challenge for us, coming away from home, to see if we can replicate the level of performance that we have had in recent months."

England have won eight of their last nine games, their only defeat coming against the Netherlands in the Uefa Nations League semi-finals in June.

Defender Fikayo Tomori could make his England debut while Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham may play in his first competitive appearance for the Three Lions.

Southgate chose not to replace James Maddison in his squad after the Leicester midfielder was ruled out through illness. England also play Bulgaria in Sofia on Monday (19:45 BST).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 11th October 2019

  • Czech RepCzech Republic19:45EnglandEngland
  • MontenegroMontenegro19:45BulgariaBulgaria
  • PortugalPortugal19:45LuxembourgLuxembourg
  • UkraineUkraine19:45LithuaniaLithuania
  • AndorraAndorra19:45MoldovaMoldova
  • IcelandIceland19:45FranceFrance
  • TurkeyTurkey19:45AlbaniaAlbania

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001941512
2Czech Rep53029819
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro5023313-102
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal422010468
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg511358-34
5Lithuania5014415-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey65011421215
2France65011941515
3Iceland6402109112
4Albania630310919
5Moldova6105217-153
6Andorra6006014-140

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium77002812721
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan7214911-27
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you