Greg Tansey: Former St Mirren midfielder retires at 30

Greg Tansey was only able to make eight appearances for St Mirren

Former St Mirren midfielder Greg Tansey has retired at the age of 30 after a two-year battle with a bone infection.

Englishman Tansey contracted osteomyelitis in 2017 and has continued to struggle with the problem.

He played eight games after joining St Mirren last January but left in August after they refused to pay for surgery.

"Every footballer knows that it will eventually come to an end. Today is that day for me," he wrote on Instagram.

"I'm going to make the most of the next chapter. I am happy with what I've achieved and I'm excited for what lies ahead. "

Tansey first played in Scotland with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, an returned to the Highlands for a second stint before spells with Aberdeen and Ross County.