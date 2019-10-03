Young Boys 2-1 Rangers: Steven Gerrard says side 'gifted' win

Rangers captain James Tavernier made mistakes in the lead up to both Young Boys goals

Rangers only have themselves to blame after they "gifted" Young Boys victory in their second Europa League group-stage game, says Steven Gerrard.

The Ibrox side led the Swiss champions at the break thanks to Alfredo Morelos' ninth European goal of the season.

But two errors by James Tavernier cost Rangers the chance to top Group G, with all four sides now having three points after Feyenoord beat Porto.

"We must take it on the chin; we only have ourselves to blame," Gerrard said.

"We gifted them a way back into the game for them to equalise at 1-1. Then for their second goal, again we haven't been outplayed or faced a moment of brilliance.

Rangers were in command of the game when Tavernier lost possession near his own corner flag in the lead up to Roger Assale's leveller.

Then the captain's slip allowed Christian Fassnacht to slash a 93rd-minute winner past Allan McGregor.

However, Gerrard pointed towards a fine David von Ballmoos save from Morelos with the score at 1-1, as well as referee Manuel Schuttengruber's decision not to award a penalty when the Colombian striker appeared to be tripped by Ulisses Garcia.

"I thought we at least deserved a point, but there were big moments at big times in the second half that haven't gone our way," he told Rangers TV.

"When you look at the last games we have lost - the Old Firm in March, Kilmarnock at the end of the season where we gave a penalty away, the Old Firm this year, and tonight, we have lost, again, because of naivety and individual errors.

"When you face a certain level of player and a certain level of team, to give yourself a chance of taking something out of the games you can't give them gifts."

David von Ballmoos denied Alfredo Morelos with the score at 1-1

'Hammer-blow for Rangers' - analysis

Former Rangers winger Neil McCann for BBC Scotland in Bern

That is a hammer-blow to Rangers. We were talking about them possibly leaving with three points, being delighted with one and now it has been snatched from them.

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart on Sportsound

I can't help but feel Gerrard will be absolutely raging that his side have given away a great opportunity to pick up three points. Two mistakes from the captain and they have been punished for it.