Solihull Moors: 'Honesty boxes' to replace tickets for Sutton United game

Solihull Moors play at the recently-redeveloped SportNation.bet Stadium

Fans will be asked to "pay what you like" to see National League club Solihull Moors' home game against Sutton United on 8 October.

The Moors are replacing ticket prices with a "honesty boxes" for the fixture, allowing fans free entry or to pay "whatever they think is a fair price".

Buckets will be situated around the ground for donations, instead of payment being taken at the turnstiles.

All proceeds will go "to the community side of the club", the Moors said.

Solihull Moors are ninth in the fifth tier, two points off the play-off places after 14 games this term.

Chairman Darryl Eales added: "We are looking at innovative ways to increase our fan base and raise much-needed funds for our community initiatives, especially our new sensory room.

"The Sutton game is an opportunity for everyone to come to the game for free, experience our new facilities, enjoy a fantastic game of football and donate as much or as little as they can towards our community projects."