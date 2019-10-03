Football gossip: Ozil, Mandzukic, Messi, Wilson, Willian

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has refused to rule out a potential exit for £350,000-a-week German Mesut Ozil in January. (Sun)

Former England manager Fabio Capello has revealed he tried to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi on loan when he was Juventus manager. (Sky Sports Italia via Mail)

Inter Milan did not include a buy-out clause in Alexis Sanchez' loan deal in a bid to fend off interest from other clubs. The Nerazzurri decided to postpone the transfer fee discussion due to it delaying the move for the Manchester United forward. (Calciomercato)

Juventus' Mario Mandzukic, 33, and Bournemouth's Callum Wilson, 27, are high on Manchester United's list of striker targets for the January transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri hopes to be reunited with 31-year-old forward Willian at Juventus. But Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed the Brazilian is in "conversation" with the club over a new contract. (Calciomercato, via Sun)

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen's hopes of a move to Real Madrid could still be a possibility, with the Denmark international's agent expected to travel to Spain for talks this weekend. (Star)

Bournemouth and Wales winger Harry Wilson is a doubt for the weekend after picking up a knock during an accidental collision with Artur Boruc in training. (Sun)

Real Madrid considered making Antonio Conte their head coach last year, before ex-Chelsea boss returned to management with Inter Milan. (Fichajes.net, via Calciomercato)

LA Galaxy are reportedly monitoring Rangers' Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos, 23. (Star)

Norwegian Martin Odegaard, 20, is aiming for a return to Real Madrid amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. The highly-rated midfielder is currently on loan at Real Sociedad. (Goal)

Former Brighton boss Chris Hughton has turned down an offer to take over at struggling Championsip side Stoke. (Mirror)

Former Macclesfield Town manager Sol Campbell has been interviewed for the vacant Southend United job. (Football London)

Leicester City have been linked with a move for Turkish teenager Burak Ince. The 15-year-old midfielder has already attracted interest from Manchester City, Lille and Freiburg. (Fotospor, via Leicestershire Live)

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski made a tongue-in-cheek comment aimed at old rivals Tottenham by claiming Serge Gnabry should be Arsenal's player of the month. Ex-Gunner Gnabry scored four against Spurs in the Champions League earlier in the week. (Mirror)