Irish Premiership: Glentoran sign former Gillingham midfielder Navid Nasseri

Glentoran coach John O'Kane with new signing Nasseri

Glentoran have signed former Gillingham midfielder Navid Nasseri.

The Manchester-born 22-year-old spent last season with the League One outfit following a spell with Syrianska in the Swedish Second Division.

"I've known about Navid for a while. When he was at Gillingham, we called him into the Iran Under 20 squad," Glens boss Mick McDermott told the club website.

The Glens are currently sixth in the Irish Premiership table.

"I was alerted to the fact that he was looking for a club so we brought him over to train with us for the past couple of weeks to see what he can do," added McDermott.

"He did very well so we've brought him in for the rest of the season. He can play either number 10 or cutting in from either side.

"We've got a lot of matches over the next few weeks so Navid will get his chance over the course of that period. I think he'll give us something we haven't got so I look forward to him doing well for Glentoran."