Sporting Lisbon v LASK
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sevilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|F91 Dudelange
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Apoel Nicosia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|4
|FK Qarabag
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dynamo Kiev
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|FC Copenhagen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Lugano
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Malmö FF
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Basel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|Getafe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Trabzonspor
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|FK Krasnodar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSV Eindhoven
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|LASK
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Sporting
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|4
|Rosenborg
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|FC Porto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Young Boys
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Feyenoord
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ludogorets
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Espanyol
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Ferencvárosi TC
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|CSKA Moscow
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|KAA Gent
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|Wolfsburg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Saint-Étienne
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|4
|Oleksandria
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Roma
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|2
|RZ Pellets WAC
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|3
|3
|B Mgladbach
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|1
|4
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Slovan Bratislava
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Sporting Braga
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Wolves
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|4
|Besiktas
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partizan Belgrade
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|2
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|AZ Alkmaar
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|FC Astana
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0