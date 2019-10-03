Foul by Fransergio (Sporting Braga).
Sporting Braga v Slovan Bratislava
-
Line-ups
Sporting Braga
- 82dos Reis Carvalho
- 47de Sousa Esgaio
- 36Viana Willemen Da SilvaBooked at 7mins
- 14dos Santos
- 5Cruz Jerónimo Sequeira
- 21da Luz Horta
- 27Rodrigues Barbosa
- 60Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 15Luz Horta
- 20Dias Fernandes
- 90do Nascimento Galeno
Substitutes
- 1Lima Magalhães
- 6Domingues de Souza
- 9Hassan Mahgoub
- 11Guerreiro Viana
- 17Barradas Novais
- 18Fonte
- 77Machado Trincão
Slovan Bratislava
- 1Greif
- 17Medvedev
- 66Bajric
- 14Abena
- 81De Marco Morlacchi
- 23Sukhotsky
- 27Holman
- 10Ibrahim
- 6de Kamps
- 9Sporar
- 7Rharsalla Khadfi
Substitutes
- 8Ljubicic
- 11Drazic
- 20Daniel
- 21da Silva
- 24Delgado Villar
- 30Sulla
- 31Trnovsky
- Referee:
- Adrien Jaccottet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Joeri de Kamps (Slovan Bratislava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sporting Braga 1, Slovan Bratislava 0. Bruno Viana (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by André Horta with a cross following a set piece situation.
André Horta (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jurij Medvedev (Slovan Bratislava).
Foul by Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Braga).
Vernon (Slovan Bratislava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paulinho (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by André Horta.
Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Jurij Medvedev.
Foul by Fransergio (Sporting Braga).
Jurij Medvedev (Slovan Bratislava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Paulinho (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ricardo Esgaio with a cross.
Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Joeri de Kamps.
Hand ball by Mohammed Rharsalla (Slovan Bratislava).
Attempt missed. Myenty Abena (Slovan Bratislava) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Holman with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Slovan Bratislava. Conceded by Nuno Sequeira.
Attempt saved. David Holman (Slovan Bratislava) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andraz Sporar with a cross.
Offside, Sporting Braga. Nuno Sequeira tries a through ball, but André Horta is caught offside.
Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pablo Santos with a headed pass.
Offside, Slovan Bratislava. Vernon tries a through ball, but Mohammed Rharsalla is caught offside.
Booking
Bruno Viana (Sporting Braga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nuno Sequeira (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Holman (Slovan Bratislava).
Corner, Slovan Bratislava. Conceded by Bruno Viana.
Corner, Slovan Bratislava. Conceded by Eduardo.
Attempt saved. David Holman (Slovan Bratislava) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
David Holman (Slovan Bratislava) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fransergio (Sporting Braga).
Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Braga).
Joeri de Kamps (Slovan Bratislava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.