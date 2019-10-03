Europa League - Group K
Sporting Braga1Slovan Bratislava0

Sporting Braga v Slovan Bratislava

Live text commentary of tonight's Europa League matches here.

Line-ups

Sporting Braga

  • 82dos Reis Carvalho
  • 47de Sousa Esgaio
  • 36Viana Willemen Da SilvaBooked at 7mins
  • 14dos Santos
  • 5Cruz Jerónimo Sequeira
  • 21da Luz Horta
  • 27Rodrigues Barbosa
  • 60Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 15Luz Horta
  • 20Dias Fernandes
  • 90do Nascimento Galeno

Substitutes

  • 1Lima Magalhães
  • 6Domingues de Souza
  • 9Hassan Mahgoub
  • 11Guerreiro Viana
  • 17Barradas Novais
  • 18Fonte
  • 77Machado Trincão

Slovan Bratislava

  • 1Greif
  • 17Medvedev
  • 66Bajric
  • 14Abena
  • 81De Marco Morlacchi
  • 23Sukhotsky
  • 27Holman
  • 10Ibrahim
  • 6de Kamps
  • 9Sporar
  • 7Rharsalla Khadfi

Substitutes

  • 8Ljubicic
  • 11Drazic
  • 20Daniel
  • 21da Silva
  • 24Delgado Villar
  • 30Sulla
  • 31Trnovsky
Referee:
Adrien Jaccottet

Match Stats

Home TeamSporting BragaAway TeamSlovan Bratislava
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Fransergio (Sporting Braga).

Joeri de Kamps (Slovan Bratislava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Sporting Braga 1, Slovan Bratislava 0. Bruno Viana (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by André Horta with a cross following a set piece situation.

André Horta (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jurij Medvedev (Slovan Bratislava).

Foul by Ricardo Esgaio (Sporting Braga).

Vernon (Slovan Bratislava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Paulinho (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by André Horta.

Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Jurij Medvedev.

Foul by Fransergio (Sporting Braga).

Jurij Medvedev (Slovan Bratislava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Paulinho (Sporting Braga) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ricardo Esgaio with a cross.

Corner, Sporting Braga. Conceded by Joeri de Kamps.

Hand ball by Mohammed Rharsalla (Slovan Bratislava).

Attempt missed. Myenty Abena (Slovan Bratislava) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Holman with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Slovan Bratislava. Conceded by Nuno Sequeira.

Attempt saved. David Holman (Slovan Bratislava) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andraz Sporar with a cross.

Offside, Sporting Braga. Nuno Sequeira tries a through ball, but André Horta is caught offside.

Attempt missed. João Palhinha (Sporting Braga) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pablo Santos with a headed pass.

Offside, Slovan Bratislava. Vernon tries a through ball, but Mohammed Rharsalla is caught offside.

Booking

Bruno Viana (Sporting Braga) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nuno Sequeira (Sporting Braga) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Holman (Slovan Bratislava).

Corner, Slovan Bratislava. Conceded by Bruno Viana.

Corner, Slovan Bratislava. Conceded by Eduardo.

Attempt saved. David Holman (Slovan Bratislava) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

David Holman (Slovan Bratislava) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fransergio (Sporting Braga).

Foul by João Palhinha (Sporting Braga).

Joeri de Kamps (Slovan Bratislava) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11003033
2F91 Dudelange11004313
3Apoel Nicosia100134-10
4FK Qarabag100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11001013
2FC Copenhagen11001013
3Lugano100101-10
4Malmö FF100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel11005053
2Getafe11001013
3Trabzonspor100101-10
4FK Krasnodar100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven11003213
2LASK11001013
3Sporting100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002113
2Celtic10101101
3Rennes10101101
4Lazio100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11003033
2Standard Liege11002023
3Vitória Guimarães100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Rangers21101014
3Young Boys201112-11
4Feyenoord201101-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets22006156
2Espanyol20201102
3Ferencvárosi TC201112-11
4CSKA Moscow201115-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent22004226
2Wolfsburg21104224
3Saint-Étienne201134-11
4Oleksandria200214-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma22005056
2RZ Pellets WAC21014133
3B Mgladbach201104-41
4Istanbul Basaksehir201104-41

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22002026
2Slovan Bratislava21014313
3Wolves201101-11
4Besiktas201124-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade21104314
2Man Utd21101014
3AZ Alkmaar20202202
4FC Astana200213-20
View full Europa League tables

