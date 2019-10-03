Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (KAA Gent) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe with a cross following a corner.
Oleksandria v KAA Gent
Line-ups
Oleksandria
- 79Pankiv
- 20Pashayev
- 90Dubra
- 13Bukhal
- 11Miroshnichenko
- 44Banada
- 27Grechyshkin
- 6Kovalets
- 17Luchkevich
- 18Sitalo
- 10Tretiakov
Substitutes
- 4Baboglo
- 8Dovgiy
- 9Bezborodko
- 15Zaporozhan
- 23Shastal
- 31Bilyk
- 94Zaderaka
KAA Gent
- 1Kaminski
- 23Lustig
- 32Plastun
- 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 21Asare
- 24Kums
- 16David
- 6Owusu
- 8Odjidja-Ofoe
- 29Depoitre
- 7Yaremchuk
Substitutes
- 11Diarra Dompé
- 13Kvilitaia
- 15Mohammadi
- 19Dejaegere
- 26Coosemans
- 28Bronn
- 31Kubo
- Referee:
- Jens Maae
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, KAA Gent. Conceded by Kaspars Dubra.
Offside, KAA Gent. Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe tries a through ball, but Roman Yaremchuk is caught offside.
Corner, KAA Gent. Conceded by Denis Miroshnichenko.
Jonathan David (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyrylo Kovalets (Oleksandria).
Attempt missed. Mikael Lustig (KAA Gent) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Jonathan David (KAA Gent) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Denis Miroshnichenko (Oleksandria).
Corner, Oleksandria. Conceded by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.
Foul by Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent).
Kyrylo Kovalets (Oleksandria) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pavel Pashayev (Oleksandria).
Laurent Depoitre (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kaspars Dubra (Oleksandria).
Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (KAA Gent) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Evgen Banada (Oleksandria).
Goal!
Goal! Oleksandria 0, KAA Gent 1. Laurent Depoitre (KAA Gent) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.
Attempt missed. Mikael Lustig (KAA Gent) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe with a cross following a corner.
Corner, KAA Gent. Conceded by Denis Miroshnichenko.
Attempt saved. Valerii Luchkevich (Oleksandria) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Miroshnichenko with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.