Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Feyenoord v FC Porto
Live text commentary of tonight's Europa League matches here.
Line-ups
Feyenoord
- 1Vermeer
- 27Karsdorp
- 33Botteghin
- 32Ié
- 5Haps
- 28Toornstra
- 20Tapia
- 19Fer
- 10Berghuis
- 17Sinisterra
- 11Larsson
Substitutes
- 4Senesi
- 7Narsingh
- 15Malacia
- 22Bijlow
- 24Bannis
- 35Burger
- 38Geertruida
FC Porto
- 32Marchesín
- 18Manafá Jancó
- 3Pepe
- 5Marcano
- 13Telles
- 25Otávio
- 16Uribe
- 22Danilo
- 10Nakajima
- 11Marega
- 20Mendes Andrade
Substitutes
- 6Almeida Costa
- 7Díaz
- 15Ndiaye
- 19Mbemba
- 29Francisco Soares
- 31Meireles Costa
- 49Soares Silva
- Referee:
- Sergey Karasev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt saved. Sam Larsson (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Iván Marcano.
Attempt missed. Ridgeciano Haps (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Iván Marcano.
Offside, Feyenoord. Leroy Fer tries a through ball, but Luis Sinisterra is caught offside.
Shoya Nakajima (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Feyenoord).
Attempt missed. Zé Luís (FC Porto) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alex Telles.
Offside, Feyenoord. Jens Toornstra tries a through ball, but Steven Berghuis is caught offside.
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Edgar Ié.
Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Renato Tapia (Feyenoord).
Zé Luís (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rick Karsdorp (Feyenoord).
Agustín Marchesín (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord).
Attempt missed. Shoya Nakajima (FC Porto) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Telles following a set piece situation.
Zé Luís (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leroy Fer (Feyenoord).
Foul by Zé Luís (FC Porto).
Edgar Ié (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Larsson (Feyenoord).
Renato Tapia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zé Luís (FC Porto).
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Rick Karsdorp.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.