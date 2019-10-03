Europa League - Group G
Feyenoord0FC Porto0

Feyenoord v FC Porto

Live text commentary of tonight's Europa League matches here.

Line-ups

Feyenoord

  • 1Vermeer
  • 27Karsdorp
  • 33Botteghin
  • 32
  • 5Haps
  • 28Toornstra
  • 20Tapia
  • 19Fer
  • 10Berghuis
  • 17Sinisterra
  • 11Larsson

Substitutes

  • 4Senesi
  • 7Narsingh
  • 15Malacia
  • 22Bijlow
  • 24Bannis
  • 35Burger
  • 38Geertruida

FC Porto

  • 32Marchesín
  • 18Manafá Jancó
  • 3Pepe
  • 5Marcano
  • 13Telles
  • 25Otávio
  • 16Uribe
  • 22Danilo
  • 10Nakajima
  • 11Marega
  • 20Mendes Andrade

Substitutes

  • 6Almeida Costa
  • 7Díaz
  • 15Ndiaye
  • 19Mbemba
  • 29Francisco Soares
  • 31Meireles Costa
  • 49Soares Silva
Referee:
Sergey Karasev

Match Stats

Home TeamFeyenoordAway TeamFC Porto
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away2

Live Text

Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Sam Larsson (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.

Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Iván Marcano.

Attempt missed. Ridgeciano Haps (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Iván Marcano.

Offside, Feyenoord. Leroy Fer tries a through ball, but Luis Sinisterra is caught offside.

Shoya Nakajima (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Renato Tapia (Feyenoord).

Attempt missed. Zé Luís (FC Porto) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Alex Telles.

Offside, Feyenoord. Jens Toornstra tries a through ball, but Steven Berghuis is caught offside.

Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Edgar Ié.

Danilo Pereira (FC Porto) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Renato Tapia (Feyenoord).

Zé Luís (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rick Karsdorp (Feyenoord).

Agustín Marchesín (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord).

Attempt missed. Shoya Nakajima (FC Porto) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Telles following a set piece situation.

Zé Luís (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leroy Fer (Feyenoord).

Foul by Zé Luís (FC Porto).

Edgar Ié (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mateus Uribe (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Larsson (Feyenoord).

Renato Tapia (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zé Luís (FC Porto).

Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Rick Karsdorp.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11003033
2F91 Dudelange11004313
3Apoel Nicosia100134-10
4FK Qarabag100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11001013
2FC Copenhagen11001013
3Lugano100101-10
4Malmö FF100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel11005053
2Getafe11001013
3Trabzonspor100101-10
4FK Krasnodar100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven11003213
2LASK11001013
3Sporting100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002113
2Celtic10101101
3Rennes10101101
4Lazio100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11003033
2Standard Liege11002023
3Vitória Guimarães100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Rangers21101014
3Young Boys201112-11
4Feyenoord201101-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets22006156
2Espanyol20201102
3Ferencvárosi TC201112-11
4CSKA Moscow201115-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent22004226
2Wolfsburg21104224
3Saint-Étienne201134-11
4Oleksandria200214-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma22005056
2RZ Pellets WAC21014133
3B Mgladbach201104-41
4Istanbul Basaksehir201104-41

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22002026
2Slovan Bratislava21014313
3Wolves201101-11
4Besiktas201124-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade21104314
2Man Utd21101014
3AZ Alkmaar20202202
4FC Astana200213-20
View full Europa League tables

