Europa League - Group H
Ferencvárosi TC0Ludogorets1

Ferencvárosi TC v Ludogorets Razgrad

Live text commentary of tonight's Europa League matches here.

Line-ups

Ferencvárosi TC

  • 90Dibusz
  • 8Lovrencsics
  • 25Blazic
  • 5Frimpong
  • 26HeisterBooked at 26mins
  • 18Sigér
  • 14Kharatin
  • 11Zubkov
  • 88da Silva Barbosa
  • 10Nguen
  • 70Boli

Substitutes

  • 7Ignatenko
  • 17Civic
  • 20Signevich
  • 21Botka
  • 92Skvarka
  • 97Varga
  • 99Grof

Ludogorets

  • 23Iliev
  • 4Gusmao
  • 21GrigoreBooked at 28mins
  • 90Forster
  • 3Nedyalkov
  • 12Andrianantenaina
  • 25Badji
  • 92Lukoki
  • 84Nascimento da Costa
  • 88Cristaldo Farias
  • 28Keseru

Substitutes

  • 8Biton
  • 13Tchibota
  • 18Dyakov
  • 22Ikoko
  • 30Moti
  • 33dos Santos
  • 44Góralski
Referee:
Bartosz Frankowski

Match Stats

Home TeamFerencvárosi TCAway TeamLudogorets
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Jody Lukoki (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Gergo Lovrencsics (Ferencvárosi TC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Tokmac Nguen (Ferencvárosi TC).

Booking

Dragos Grigore (Ludogorets Razgrad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dragos Grigore (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Isael (Ferencvárosi TC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Claudiu Keseru (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jody Lukoki with a cross.

Booking

Marcel Heister (Ferencvárosi TC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Offside, Ludogorets Razgrad. Anicet Andrianantenaina tries a through ball, but Jody Lukoki is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) header from very close range is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Wanderson with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Dénes Dibusz.

Attempt saved. Claudiu Keseru (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafael Forster.

Foul by Anton Nedyalkov (Ludogorets Razgrad).

Oleksandr Zubkov (Ferencvárosi TC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Dávid Sigér (Ferencvárosi TC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tokmac Nguen.

Attempt blocked. Dávid Sigér (Ferencvárosi TC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Jody Lukoki (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcel Heister (Ferencvárosi TC).

Hand ball by Isael (Ferencvárosi TC).

Cicinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Franck Boli (Ferencvárosi TC).

Attempt missed. Jody Lukoki (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anton Nedyalkov with a cross.

Claudiu Keseru (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dávid Sigér (Ferencvárosi TC).

Marcelinho (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isael (Ferencvárosi TC).

Goal!

Goal! Ferencvárosi TC 0, Ludogorets Razgrad 1. Jody Lukoki (Ludogorets Razgrad) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anton Nedyalkov with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11003033
2F91 Dudelange11004313
3Apoel Nicosia100134-10
4FK Qarabag100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11001013
2FC Copenhagen11001013
3Lugano100101-10
4Malmö FF100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel11005053
2Getafe11001013
3Trabzonspor100101-10
4FK Krasnodar100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven11003213
2LASK11001013
3Sporting100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002113
2Celtic10101101
3Rennes10101101
4Lazio100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11003033
2Standard Liege11002023
3Vitória Guimarães100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Rangers21101014
3Young Boys201112-11
4Feyenoord201101-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets22006156
2Espanyol20201102
3Ferencvárosi TC201112-11
4CSKA Moscow201115-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent22004226
2Wolfsburg21104224
3Saint-Étienne201134-11
4Oleksandria200214-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma22005056
2RZ Pellets WAC21014133
3B Mgladbach201104-41
4Istanbul Basaksehir201104-41

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22002026
2Slovan Bratislava21014313
3Wolves201101-11
4Besiktas201124-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade21104314
2Man Utd21101014
3AZ Alkmaar20202202
4FC Astana200213-20
View full Europa League tables

