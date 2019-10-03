Europa League - Group H
CSKA Moscow0Espanyol0

CSKA Moscow v Espanyol

Live text commentary of tonight's Europa League matches here.

Line-ups

CSKA Moscow

  • 35Akinfeev
  • 31Sarlija
  • 78Diveev
  • 23Magnússon
  • 7Akhmetov
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 8Vlasic
  • 25Bistrovic
  • 20Kuchaev
  • 9Chalov
  • 17Sigurdsson

Substitutes

  • 1Pomazun
  • 11Santos da Silva
  • 19Nishimura
  • 27Gogoua
  • 29Bijol
  • 62Karpov
  • 98Oblyakov

Espanyol

  • 13López
  • 18Corchia
  • 15López
  • 24Calero
  • 3Pedrosa
  • 4Sánchez
  • 21Roca
  • 23Granero
  • 7Wu
  • 12CalleriSubstituted forCampuzanoat 22'minutes
  • 22Vargas

Substitutes

  • 1Prieto
  • 14Melendo
  • 17Vilá
  • 19Piatti
  • 26Lozano
  • 31Campuzano
  • 34Gómez
Referee:
Ali Palabiyik

Match Stats

Home TeamCSKA MoscowAway TeamEspanyol
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Offside, CSKA Moscow. Mario Fernandes tries a through ball, but Arnór Sigurdsson is caught offside.

Foul by Konstantin Kuchaev (CSKA Moscow).

Esteban Granero (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, CSKA Moscow. Igor Akinfeev tries a through ball, but Arnór Sigurdsson is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Adrià Pedrosa (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Espanyol. Víctor Campuzano replaces Jonathan Calleri because of an injury.

Konstantin Kuchaev (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol).

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Fernando Calero.

Foul by Zvonimir Sarlija (CSKA Moscow).

Matías Vargas (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hördur Magnússon (CSKA Moscow).

Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Matías Vargas (Espanyol).

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Diego López.

Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Konstantin Kuchaev.

Kristijan Bistrovic (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Roca (Espanyol).

Konstantin Kuchaev (CSKA Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wu Lei (Espanyol).

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by Esteban Granero.

Attempt blocked. Arnór Sigurdsson (CSKA Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantin Kuchaev.

Foul by Zvonimir Sarlija (CSKA Moscow).

Jonathan Calleri (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, CSKA Moscow. Conceded by David López.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11003033
2F91 Dudelange11004313
3Apoel Nicosia100134-10
4FK Qarabag100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11001013
2FC Copenhagen11001013
3Lugano100101-10
4Malmö FF100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel11005053
2Getafe11001013
3Trabzonspor100101-10
4FK Krasnodar100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven11003213
2LASK11001013
3Sporting100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002113
2Celtic10101101
3Rennes10101101
4Lazio100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11003033
2Standard Liege11002023
3Vitória Guimarães100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto21102114
2Rangers21101014
3Young Boys201112-11
4Feyenoord201101-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets22006156
2Espanyol20201102
3Ferencvárosi TC201112-11
4CSKA Moscow201115-41

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent22004226
2Wolfsburg21104224
3Saint-Étienne201134-11
4Oleksandria200214-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma22005056
2RZ Pellets WAC21014133
3B Mgladbach201104-41
4Istanbul Basaksehir201104-41

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22002026
2Slovan Bratislava21014313
3Wolves201101-11
4Besiktas201124-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade21104314
2Man Utd21101014
3AZ Alkmaar20202202
4FC Astana200213-20
