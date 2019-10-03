Europa League - Group J
Istanbul Basaksehir17:55B Mgladbach
Venue: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, Turkey

Istanbul Basaksehir v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Live text commentary of tonight's Europa League matches here.

Line-ups

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 34Günok
  • 80de Souza Paula Júnior
  • 26dos Santos Rodrigues
  • 37Skrtel
  • 3Clichy
  • 17Kahveci
  • 21Tekdemir
  • 91Aleksic
  • 7Visca
  • 27Crivelli
  • 9Gulbrandsen

Substitutes

  • 1Babacan
  • 5Topal
  • 10Turan
  • 11Elia
  • 19Ba
  • 33Uçar
  • 44Okechukwu

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 18Lainer
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 17Wendt
  • 6Kramer
  • 8Zakaria
  • 36Embolo
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 10Thuram
  • 14Pléa

Substitutes

  • 4Doucouré
  • 7Herrmann
  • 11Raffael
  • 21Sippel
  • 24Jantschke
  • 25Bensebaini
  • 34Noss
Referee:
Stuart Attwell

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 3rd October 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla11003033
2F91 Dudelange11004313
3Apoel Nicosia100134-10
4FK Qarabag100103-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev11001013
2FC Copenhagen11001013
3Lugano100101-10
4Malmö FF100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel11005053
2Getafe11001013
3Trabzonspor100101-10
4FK Krasnodar100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSV Eindhoven11003213
2LASK11001013
3Sporting100123-10
4Rosenborg100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002113
2Celtic10101101
3Rennes10101101
4Lazio100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal11003033
2Standard Liege11002023
3Vitória Guimarães100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto11002113
2Rangers11001013
3Young Boys100112-10
4Feyenoord100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ludogorets11005143
2Ferencvárosi TC10101101
3Espanyol10101101
4CSKA Moscow100115-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg11003123
2KAA Gent11003213
3Saint-Étienne100123-10
4Oleksandria100113-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RZ Pellets WAC11004043
2Roma11004043
3B Mgladbach100104-40
4Istanbul Basaksehir100104-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava11004223
2Sporting Braga11001013
3Wolves100101-10
4Besiktas100124-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade21103214
2Man Utd11001013
3AZ Alkmaar10102201
4FC Astana200202-20
View full Europa League tables

