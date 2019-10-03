Istanbul Basaksehir v Borussia Mönchengladbach
-
- From the section Europa League
Live text commentary of tonight's Europa League matches here.
Line-ups
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 34Günok
- 80de Souza Paula Júnior
- 26dos Santos Rodrigues
- 37Skrtel
- 3Clichy
- 17Kahveci
- 21Tekdemir
- 91Aleksic
- 7Visca
- 27Crivelli
- 9Gulbrandsen
Substitutes
- 1Babacan
- 5Topal
- 10Turan
- 11Elia
- 19Ba
- 33Uçar
- 44Okechukwu
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 18Lainer
- 28Ginter
- 30Elvedi
- 17Wendt
- 6Kramer
- 8Zakaria
- 36Embolo
- 32Neuhaus
- 10Thuram
- 14Pléa
Substitutes
- 4Doucouré
- 7Herrmann
- 11Raffael
- 21Sippel
- 24Jantschke
- 25Bensebaini
- 34Noss
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell