Sol Campbell: Southend United interview ex-England defender for manager vacancy

Sol Campbell was in charge of Macclesfield for eight months until his August departure

Former England defender and ex-Macclesfield Town boss Sol Campbell has been interviewed for Southend United's managerial vacancy, reports BBC Essex.

On 30 September, Southend also confirmed they are in talks with former Celtic, Barcelona and Sweden striker Henrik Larsson about the role.

Larsson and ex-Shrimpers defender Adam Barrett are the favourites to replace Kevin Bond, who resigned in September.

Caretaker manager Gary Waddock will take charge at Gillingham on Saturday.

Southend are 21st in League One after picking up four points from their first 10 matches, with Bond stepping down on 6 September following six straight defeats.

Campbell, 45, left League Two side Macclesfield by mutual consent in August after eight months in charge.

His interview at Southend is understood to have taken place towards the end of September.

He took over the Silkmen in November 2018, when they were bottom of League Two, and kept them in the English Football League thanks to a run of just two defeats in their final 10 games.

Larsson began his playing career with Dutch club Feyenoord and ended it with a loan spell at Manchester United, who he helped to the Premier League title in 2007.