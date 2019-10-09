Germany v Argentina: Name the starting line-ups from the 2014 World Cup final
-
|Germany v Argentina: International friendly
|Venue: Signal Iduna Park Date: Wednesday, 9 October Time: 19:45 BST
|Coverage: Live text commentary updates on the BBC Sport website & mobile app
With Germany hosting Argentina in a friendly on Wednesday, it is time to test your knowledge of the starting XIs from the 2014 World Cup final between the sides.
There are Premier League champions and flops, Ballon d'Or winners and the all-time leading men's World Cup scorer, but how many of the 22 players do you think you can name?
You have five minutes. Off you go...
