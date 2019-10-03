Tom Lawrence selection was Ryan Giggs' hardest as Wales boss

Media playback is not supported on this device Giggs defends Lawrence Wales selection

Euro 2020 qualifier: Slovakia v Wales Venue: Anton Malatinský Stadium, Trnava Date: Thursday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Ryan Giggs says selecting Tom Lawrence for Wales' upcoming Euro 2020 qualifying double-header with Slovakia and Croatia was the hardest decision he has had to make as a manager.

Lawrence, 25, was charged with drink driving following a crash in September.

The forward returned for his club Derby on Wednesday and has spoken to Giggs.

"Yeah, I mean, it's not been easy," Giggs said when asked if it was his toughest decision. "It wasn't easy to make and it is still not easy now."

Wales travel to face Slovakia on 10 October followed by a home game against Croatia on 13 October in Cardiff, while Lawrence and his Rams team-mate Mason Bennett are due to appear two days later at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 15 October.

Tom Lawrence has made 20 appearances for Wales, scoring three goals

Recognises 'moral' argument against selection

Giggs says he understands there will be people - including Wales fans - who feel Lawrence should have been left out of the squad for moral reasons, with Giggs agreeing that playing international football is an honour.

"Yeah, I recognise that [people will criticise his decision], but also if I hadn't picked him there would have been criticism from the football community," Giggs argued.

"I recognise you get criticised and that people are entitled to their own opinion. But as a football man I looked at it from football reasons and I wanted the chance to pick him and see how he is.

"I can't tell you what will happen in the future but people are entitled to their own opinion and... opinion is split. I recognise both sides of the argument.

"From my point of view I want to pick Tom for football reasons; he is a good player and has been a big part of my plans since I took over.

"I know him as a character and whether that should come into question I don't know, but I know Tom is a good guy and as a football manager I just want to see how he is.

"I looked at all the different situations and felt that for Tom and for Welsh football this was the right decision.

"We're trying to qualify for the Euros, but I understand the questions, I understand what's happened and I'll accept the criticism."

Tom Lawrence has scored two goals in nine Derby County appearances this season

Derby decision 'made things easier'

Giggs says he took the decision to include Lawrence in consultation with both the Football Association of Wales and his club side, Derby.

The Wales manager spoke with Derby boss Phillip Cocu, who said after Derby's 2-2 midweek draw at Barnsley that Lawrence is not yet "off the hook" with the club.

However, Giggs said Derby selecting Lawrence made him feel more emboldened to make the same decision.

"I keep going back to the fact that I am a football manager and I pick football players," he added.

"Yeah there are different situations and scenarios, it wasn't just a case of 'I am going to pick Tom'. There were conversations to be had and I thought about it a lot.

"I spoke to Philip Cocu to get Derby's stance, I spoke to Tom on Sunday, I spoke to [FAW chief executive] Jonathan Ford over the last couple of days, so there were a lot of things I had to weigh up.

"It was definitely a conversation that needed to be had with the FAW, with Derby and with Tom about whether to pick him or not, but ultimately it was down to me and down to my decision to pick him.

"Did Derby picking him make it easier? Yeah, it did. It does make it easier. Whether my decision would have been the same [if Derby left him out], I'm not too sure.

"But he did play and I then picked him for football reasons. Tom is a good player, he is good around the lads and I wanted to pick him.

"I'm a football manager and you just want to concentrate on football matters."

Wales boss Ryan Giggs gave Tom Lawrence his Manchester United debut in 2014 in a 3-1 win over Hull City when Giggs was United's interim manager. Giggs came on for Lawrence after 70 minutes.

Lawrence to be monitored

Giggs says he will monitor Lawrence once he gets to camp and says there is no guarantee he will feature in either qualifier.

"I think I will have a conversation with Tom. Like I've said, I do know him, from my Man United days, I gave him his debut," Giggs added.

"There will be a conversation to have about how he is feeling and the whole situation. We will give him the chance to put his point across."

Giggs admits that the closeness of Lawrence's court date to the qualifiers is a cause for concern.

"It's something I spoke to Tom about and asked him if he was going to be okay and he said he should be okay," Giggs said.

"We'll just see how he is during the week.

"He's going to be with teammates who he gets on with, there's always a good atmosphere and a good spirit within the squad, so I think he's looking forward to coming away.

"But, obviously, the closer it gets it might be a bit different."