Neil Harris steps down as Millwall boss

Breaking news

Neil Harris has stepped down as manager of Championship club Millwall after more than four years in charge.

The Lions are winless in their past seven league matches and are 18th - five points above the relegation zone.

Harris, 42, was appointed as boss in April 2015 following a six-week spell in caretaker charge.

His assistant David Livermore has also departed The Den and Adam Barrett has been placed in temporary charge ahead of the visit of Leeds on Saturday.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you