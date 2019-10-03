Neil Harris steps down as Millwall boss

Neil Harris has stepped down as manager of Championship club Millwall after more than four years in charge.

The Lions are winless in their past seven league matches and are 18th - five points above the relegation zone.

Harris, 42, was appointed as boss in April 2015 following a six-week spell in caretaker charge.

His assistant David Livermore has also departed The Den and Adam Barrett has been placed in temporary charge ahead of the visit of Leeds on Saturday.

More to follow.