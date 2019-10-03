Vincent Kompany: Anderlecht appoint former manager Frank Vercauteren as head coach

Anderlecht have won only once since former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany took charge

Returning to Anderlecht was his "most passionate yet rational" decision - but Vincent Kompany's start to life as player-manager has not gone to plan.

Former Anderlecht boss Frank Vercauteren was appointed head coach on Thursday in an attempt to curb the club's dismal early form.

Technical director Frank Arnesen has left the club, while Simon Davies falls back into the role of assistant coach.

However, former Manchester City captain Kompany's position is unaffected.

The 34-time champions sit 13th out of 16 in the Belgian top flight having claimed just six points from nine matches - winning just once - since Kompany took charge over the summer.

'This might be a mistake'

Arnesen is replaced by former player and manager Vercauteren less than a year on from his appointment in December 2018.

Last month, 33-year-old Kompany stepped down from his match day managerial duties to focus on his performances in defence, leaving Davies in charge of tactical changes and substitutions.

However, the four-time Premier League winner has missed the past four league games after suffering an injury in a 1-0 defeat by Genk.

Anderlecht trail leaders Club Bruges by 14 points following a 0-0 draw with Waasland-Beveren on Sunday - a result that led to protests from fans at the gates.

Anderlecht return to league action against Charleroi on Friday (19:30 BST).

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast, Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur questioned whether Kompany had made the right decision.

"Kompany is still god at Anderlecht - he can't do anything wrong - but if you keep losing you get problems," said Terreur.

"Something is happening. If they lose on Friday I'm not sure what will happen. Kompany still thinks he is a player and he likes challenges. I think this might be a mistake.

"The club wanted to bring somebody else into his backroom staff, someone more experienced than Simon Davies - he is a yes man who does what he thinks is right for the team. He has been very boring at press conferences - at one point there was just one journalist at his press conference because everyone had given up listening to him - that is what has happened because Kompany isn't doing press conferences."