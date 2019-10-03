Scotland Euro 2020 qualifying: Stuart Findlay in for injured Liam Cooper

Findlay was an unused substitute in matches against Cyprus and Belgium in the summer

Euro 2020 qualifying: Russia v Scotland Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Date: Thursday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text on the BBC Sport website

Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay has replaced Liam Cooper in Scotland's squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino.

The Leeds United captain picked up a first-half groin injury in Tuesday's 1-0 win over West Brom.

Cooper made his international debut in last month's 2-1 home defeat to Russia and played in the following 4-0 loss to Belgium at Hampden.

Uncapped Findlay, 24, missed the last double-header through injury.

He had been included in manager Steve Clarke's first squad for the win over Cyprus and loss away to Belgium at the end of last season.

Scotland meet Russia in Moscow on 10 October and host San Marino three days later.

Clarke's side are fifth in Group I after two wins and four defeats, with Russia on 15 points in second place, three behind Belgium.

However, even though their chances of qualification through the group have all but been extinguished, they can still make the finals via next year's play-offs after winning their Nations League group last year.

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland has been selected for the first time and Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is included.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan Athletic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).

Defenders: Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan Athletic), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United).

Forwards: Oliver Burke (Alaves), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City), Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).