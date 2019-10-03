Joseph Dodoo: Bolton Wanderers sign striker until the end of the season

Joseph Dodoo made 25 appearances for Blackpool during a loan spell with the club last season

Bolton Wanderers have signed striker Joseph Dodoo on a deal until the end of the season after the expiry of his contract at Rangers.

The 24-year-old started his career as a trainee with Leicester City before moving to Rangers in July of 2016.

He went on to have short loan spells with Charlton and most recently spent last season on loan at Blackpool.

"I worked with [Bolton assistant] David Flitcroft before and after leaving Rangers, I wanted to link up," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.