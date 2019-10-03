John Herron: Glentoran midfielder handed two-game ban over betting breach

Herron is a former Scotland Under 21 international

Glentoran midfielder John Herron has been handed a two-game suspension after being found to have breached betting regulations.

The charge related to the player placing bets on three matches within Northern Ireland in February 2019.

An Irish FA disciplinary committee has also fined the former Celtic midfielder £250 while one match of the ban will be suspended for 18 months.

The suspension comes into effect on Monday 7 October.

Herron's fine will be donated to Addiction NI.

Glentoran did not contest the charge which involved a breach of the Irish FA's Article 17, Regulatoin 46 as Herron was found to have brought the game into disrepute.

An IFA statement said the disciplinary committee took into account a "number of mitigating factors when determining an appropriate sanction".

The former Scotland Under-21 international, who made two appearances for Celtic, joined the Glens in August 2018 after previous spells with Blackpool and Cowdenbeath.