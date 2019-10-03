Ben Woodburn set for Wales Under-21s debut

Ben Woodburn scored the winner on his Wales debut at the age of 17, a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Austria

Ben Woodburn is set to make his Wales Under-21s debut after being left out of Ryan Giggs' senior squad.

The Liverpool forward, 19, who is on loan at Oxford United, has made 10 senior Wales appearances.

He joins Dylan Levitt and Jack Vale as a new face in the squad as they prepare to face Moldova on Friday, 11 October in Orhei in the U21 Euro 2021 qualifiers.

Paul Bodin's side beat Belgium in their opener, then lost 5-1 to Germany.

Both those games were at home and the trip to Moldova will be Wales' first away game of the qualifiers.

The 2021 finals will be held in Hungary and Slovenia from 13-27 June that year.

Wales U21s squad:

Przybek, Ratcliffe; Poole, Coxe, Norrington-Davies, Cooper, Cabango, Evans, Clifton, Broadhead, Woodburn, Levitt, Vale, A Lewis, Mooney, M Harris, Burton, Johnson, Stirk, Cullen.