Swansea City: American owners watch Cooper's side go top

Steve Kaplan (L) and Jason Levien took control of Swansea City in 2016

Swansea City's American owners made a rare appearance at one of the club's games as Steve Cooper's side won at Charlton Athletic.

Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien were at The Valley to see Swansea return to the top of the Championship on Wednesday.

The duo, who have faced criticism from Swans fans since taking charge, met briefly with Cooper before the 2-1 win.

"I speak to them regularly and I've known for a while that they were coming over," the Swansea head coach said.

"I met them earlier (on Wednesday), but they obviously didn't want to interfere too much with it being a matchday.

"Hopefully they were pleased with the result and the performance."

Kaplan and Levien bought a controlling stake in Swansea in 2016.

They made regular visits to Britain during the early part of their tenure, but appearances at Swansea games have become increasingly infrequent.

This was first trip across the Atlantic this season, and allowed them to see Cooper for just the second time since he was appointed by chairman Trevor Birch in June, 2019.

Cooper's only previous meeting with Kaplan and Levien was when he travelled to America in the close season - and he is unsure whether they will get together again this week.

"I'm not sure about this time, obviously there are other parts of the club they'll want to meet with and with a game coming so quickly they're more than happy to let us get on with the football," Cooper added.

"But I speak to them regularly, at least once a week. Obviously the main port of call is Trevor who is running the club over here.

"We're all joined up with open communication and they're allowing me and Trevor to get on with the football which is the nice bit."

Kaplan and Levien have been criticised by Swansea supporters over the club's dip in fortunes - and a perceived lack of investment - since they took control at the Liberty Stadium.