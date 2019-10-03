Tom Lawrence: Forward named in Wales squad after drink-drive charge

Derby forward Tom Lawrence has been included in the Wales squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia later this month.

Lawrence, 25, was charged with drink driving following a crash in September.

He played for Derby on Wednesday and manager Phillip Cocu said he is not yet "off the hook" with the club.

Ashley Williams and Rabbi Matondo are recalled to the squad for the trip to Slovakia on 10 October with a home game against Croatia on 13 October.

More to follow.