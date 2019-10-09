Slovakia v Wales (Thu)

BBC coverage

Wales boss Ryan Giggs does not believe the visit to Slovakia is a must-win match for his side as they look to play catch-up in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Wales are in fourth place in Group E, trailing leaders Croatia, Slovakia and Hungary with four qualifiers left.

Wales have a game in hand on their rivals and Giggs believes Wales can still qualify even if they do not complete a double over Slovakia.

"We want to go into the last camp with qualification in our hands," he said.

"We've always been playing catch-up."

Giggs' side are away at Slovakia on Thursday before hosting World Cup finalists Croatia on 13 October.

Wales travel to Azerbaijan on 16 November before ending their campaign at home to Hungary on 19 November.

Croatia go into the next round of fixtures at the top of Group E with 10 points from their five matches, Slovakia are a point behind in second, with third-placed Hungary also on nine points.

Wales are in fourth place with six points, but they have played a game fewer than their group rivals.

Giggs believes Thursday's match is more a case of not being able to afford to lose, rather than having to win.

"Yeah, we could come out of this with a couple of draws and still have a chance," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"But then it's out of your hands. Ideally, we'll win the games. There are so many different scenarios - and the head-to-head could come into it.

"We have two big games now, four qualifiers left. You could have a couple of draws, a win and a loss, or a win and a draw. There are different scenarios. At the start of the group you would think that 15 points would get you qualified, but it changes all the time because everybody keeps beating each other. Just have to look after yourself now."

TEAM NEWS

Wales have suffered a blow with the news that Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey again misses out through injury, despite having an impressive start at new club side Juventus.

Ramsey has missed the entire campaign to date with an abductor injury he sustained last season as an Arsenal player.

The 28-year-old midfielder sat out Juventus' win over Inter Milan on Sunday after feeling a twinge, but he trained with Wales at their Cardiff base having headed to the Welsh capital and it was hoped he would feature against

Ramsey last played for Wales in November 2018.

Derby County midfielder Tom Lawrence, who is in court to face drink driving charges two days after Wales play Croatia on Sunday, has also been nursing an injury and he missed training on Monday.

Lawrence, 25, was arrested after a crash in Derby on 24 September and are due to appear in court on 15 October, having been fined six weeks wages by his club. Giggs says he will assess Lawrence ahead of the match to see if he is mentally ready to play.

Wales are definitely without defender Chris Mepham, but in-form captain Ashley Williams looks set for a recall after impressing since joining Bristol City on a free transfer. Williams was left out of the last Wales squad as he had yet to find a club.

Slovakia will be without forward Adam Zrelak who is a long-term absentee with a knee injury, so teenager Robert Bozenik could lead the line for the hosts.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

There have been four meetings between Slovakia and Wales and none of them have been drawn.

Slovakia beat Wales 5-1 in 2006 in the first meeting, at the Millennium Stadium, in a match synonymous with Paul Jones' haircut on his 50th cap.

Wales have won the subsequent matches, most memorably in their opening game at Euro 2016.

Wales' 1-0 win in March was the first time a side failed to score in this fixture.

Slovakia

Slovakia have not registered a draw in their last eight matches but captain Marek Hamsik says his side are motivated to end their poor run against Wales.

"Our last games against Wales didn't go very well and the mood is good, we've been together for some time, we can't wait for the game and to interrupt this negative run of games against Wales," he said.

"To be honest, I don't like losing, the performances weren't that bad, the results weren't good but we need to focus on performance on the pitch to get the result and we need to win."

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 1-0 Slovakia (24/3/19)