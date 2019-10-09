Russia v Scotland

John McGinn opened the scoring for Scotland against Russia at Hampden in September

Scotland face Russia in Moscow trailing the hosts by nine points in Group I as both sides bid to qualify for the European Championships next year.

A win for Russia would confirm Scotland can not finish in the top two qualifying spots.

But following Russia's 2-1 win over Scotland at Hampden in September, Steve Clarke has already written off a top two place, and issued his squad the challenge of finishing third.

Scotland sit fifth in the group.

They have four games in the group remaining, before the Nations League play-offs begin in March which offer Scotland an additional route to qualification for their first major tournament since 1998.

Hearts and Scotland striker Steven Naismith on BBC Sportsound: "It's a tricky game. The game at home, Russia weren't rushed into anything, they weren't panicked. We got the perfect start but they [Russia] didn't change anything. We need to start by defending well before trying to use our dangerous men on the other side on the pitch."

Team news

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher was a late call-up to the squad following the withdrawals of Norwich's Grant Hanley and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack.

Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay and Southampton's Stuart Armstrong also replaced Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper and Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie.

And on the eve of the Russia game, Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean withdrew through injury.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan Athletic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).

Defenders: Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan Athletic), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).

Forwards: Oliver Burke (Alaves), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City), Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).