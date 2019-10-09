European Championship Qualifying - Group I
Russia19:45Scotland
Venue: Luzhniki Stadium

Russia v Scotland

John McGinn celebrates after opening the scoring for Scotland against Russia at Hampden in September
John McGinn opened the scoring for Scotland against Russia at Hampden in September

Scotland face Russia in Moscow trailing the hosts by nine points in Group I as both sides bid to qualify for the European Championships next year.

A win for Russia would confirm Scotland can not finish in the top two qualifying spots.

But following Russia's 2-1 win over Scotland at Hampden in September, Steve Clarke has already written off a top two place, and issued his squad the challenge of finishing third.

Scotland sit fifth in the group.

They have four games in the group remaining, before the Nations League play-offs begin in March which offer Scotland an additional route to qualification for their first major tournament since 1998.

Hearts and Scotland striker Steven Naismith on BBC Sportsound: "It's a tricky game. The game at home, Russia weren't rushed into anything, they weren't panicked. We got the perfect start but they [Russia] didn't change anything. We need to start by defending well before trying to use our dangerous men on the other side on the pitch."

Team news

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher was a late call-up to the squad following the withdrawals of Norwich's Grant Hanley and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack.

Kilmarnock's Stuart Findlay and Southampton's Stuart Armstrong also replaced Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper and Sheffield United forward Oli McBurnie.

And on the eve of the Russia game, Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean withdrew through injury.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan Athletic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).

Defenders: Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan Athletic), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).

Forwards: Oliver Burke (Alaves), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City), Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United).

Thursday 10th October 2019

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001941512
2Czech Rep53029819
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro5023313-102
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal422010468
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg511358-34
5Lithuania5014415-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011761112
2Northern Ireland540174312
3Netherlands430114599
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia5005218-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia5311105510
2Slovakia53029729
3Hungary53027619
4Wales42024406
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland641182613
2Slovenia6321125711
3Austria6312136710
4North Macedonia62228808
5Israel6222111108
6Latvia6006121-200

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey65011421215
2France65011941515
3Iceland6402109112
4Albania630310919
5Moldova6105217-153
6Andorra6006014-140

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium66001911818
2Russia65011841415
3Kazakhstan621389-17
4Cyprus621311657
5Scotland6204513-86
6San Marino6006028-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
