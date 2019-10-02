Liam Donnelly: NI Midfielder signs new Motherwell deal

Liam Donnelly won his second full international cap in Northern Ireland's 1-0 win over Luxembourg last month

Northern Ireland midfielder Liam Donnelly has extended his contract with Motherwell until the summer of 2022.

Donnelly's deal was set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season but he has had a blistering start to the new campaign.

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals in 11 games for the SPL outfit from his new midfield role.

He won his second cap under Michael O'Neill in a 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg last month.

"I am delighted to have signed a new deal at the club," he told Motherwell's website, "This season has completely exceeded my expectations.

"It was my goal to establish myself in the first team, first and foremost. It was also my ambition to get back into the Northern Ireland set-up, and to have achieved both so early in the campaign has been fantastic.

"I'm set now on continuing to improve and contribute to the team."

Manager Stephen Robinson added: "We are delighted Liam has committed to the club for the foreseeable future.

"Liam has earned the new deal with some very good performances and being rewarded with full international recognition.

"He will continue to improve in all aspects and he is someone we felt we need to protect as an asset to the football club."