Champions League - Group G
Zenit St Petersburg20:00Benfica
Venue: Saint Petersburg Stadium, Russia

Zenit St Petersburg v Benfica

Follow live text commentary and radio of tonight's Champions League matches here.

Line-ups

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 99Lunev
  • 19Smolnikov
  • 44Rakitskiy
  • 6Ivanovic
  • 3dos Santos Justino de Melo
  • 5Barrios
  • 17Shatov
  • 27Ozdoev
  • 11Driussi
  • 22Dzyuba
  • 7Azmoun

Substitutes

  • 4Osorio
  • 15Karavaev
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 20Mak
  • 21Erokhin
  • 41Kerzhakov
  • 91Sutormin

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 84Franco Tavares
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 33Nivaldo Vieira
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 5Fejsa
  • 8Appelt Pires
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 49Taarabt
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 14Seferovic

Substitutes

  • 7Lucas Fernandes
  • 9de Tomás
  • 71Tavares
  • 72Zlobin
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 95Alves Morais
  • 97Reis Ferreira
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22004046
2Club Bruges20202202
3Galatasaray201101-11
4Real Madrid201125-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich220010286
2Red Star Belgrade210134-13
3Tottenham201149-51
4Olympiakos201135-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22005056
2Dinamo Zagreb21014223
3Shakhtar Donetsk210124-23
4Atalanta200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus21105234
2Atl Madrid21104224
3Lokomotiv Moscow210123-13
4B Leverkusen200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21102024
2RB Salzburg11006243
3KRC Genk201126-41
4Liverpool100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund21102024
2Slavia Prague201113-21
3Inter Milan10101101
4Barcelona10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002113
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3Lyon10101101
4Benfica100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Valencia11001013
3Chelsea100101-10
4Lille100103-30
View full Champions League tables

