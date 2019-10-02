Champions League - Group E
KRC Genk0Napoli0

KRC Genk v Napoli

Line-ups

KRC Genk

  • 28Coucke
  • 31Maehle
  • 46Cuesta
  • 33Lucumí
  • 21Uronen
  • 25Berge
  • 17Hrosovsky
  • 7Ito
  • 23Hagi
  • 27Bongonda Mbul'Ofeko Batombo
  • 10Samatta

Substitutes

  • 2de Norre
  • 4Wouters
  • 6Dewaest
  • 8Heynen
  • 11Paintsil
  • 18Onuachu
  • 26Vandevoordt

Napoli

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 44Manolas
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Callejón
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 12Elmas
  • 8Ruiz
  • 11Lozano
  • 99Milik

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 9Llorente
  • 13Luperto
  • 14Mertens
  • 20Zielinski
  • 25Ospina
  • 34Younes
Referee:
István Kovács

Match Stats

Home TeamKRC GenkAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22004046
2Club Bruges20202202
3Galatasaray201101-11
4Real Madrid201125-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich220010286
2Red Star Belgrade210134-13
3Tottenham201149-51
4Olympiakos201135-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22005056
2Dinamo Zagreb21014223
3Shakhtar Donetsk210124-23
4Atalanta200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus21105234
2Atl Madrid21104224
3Lokomotiv Moscow210123-13
4B Leverkusen200215-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21102024
2RB Salzburg11006243
3KRC Genk201126-41
4Liverpool100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague20201102
2B Dortmund20200002
3Inter Milan10101101
4Barcelona10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002113
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3Lyon10101101
4Benfica100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Valencia11001013
3Chelsea100101-10
4Lille100103-30
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you