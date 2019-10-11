Quiz: Name Czech Republic Premier League players
-
- From the section Football
England play the Czech Republic on Friday, knowing a win in Prague would take them to Euro 2020.
Some 25 Czech players have played in the Premier League. Can you name the 11 who have scored at least one goal? The questions are in order of goals scored.
You have four minutes and two seconds, because we're quirky like that...
Can you name all 11 Czech Premier League scorers?
Score: 0 / 11
04:02
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11