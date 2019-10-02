Republic of Ireland name strong U21 squad for Euros

Michael Obafemi made his senior international debut for the Republic in a Nations League draw away to Denmark in November 2018

Southampton's Michael Obafemi returns to a strong Republic of Ireland U21 squad for two European qualifiers taking place in October.

Stephen Kenny's side, who defeated Sweden last month to make it three wins out of three three, take on group favourites Italy and Iceland.

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott scored two goals in the away win over Sweden.

The Republic, who have never qualified for an U21 championship finals before, face Italy in Dublin on 10 October.

They travel to Reykjavik to play Iceland on 15 October.

Three League of Ireland players are selected, with UCD's Liam Scales in defence and Bohemians Danny Mandroiu and Waterford's Zach Elbouzedi in midfield.

Republic of Ireland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher, Gavin Bazunu Defenders: Danny McNamara, Lee O'Connor, Dara O'Shea, Conor Masterson, Liam Scales, Nathan Collins, Kameron Ledwidge Midfielders: Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, Conor Coventry, Jack Taylor, Connor Ronan, Dan Mandroiu, Gavin Kilkenny, Zack Elbouzedi Forwards: Adam Idah, Troy Parrott, Jonathan Afolabi, Aaron Connolly, Michael Obafemi