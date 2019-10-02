Didier Six names former captain Florentin Pogba in first Guinea squad

Didier Six has also managed Togo and Mauritius

Newly-appointed Guinea manager Didier Six has named former captain Florentin Pogba in his first squad.

The Frenchman has named 23 players for the friendly internationals against Comoros on 12 October in France and Chile three days later in Spain.

United States-based defender Pogba, 29, who is the older brother of Manchester United's Paul Pogba, has not played for the Syli Nationale since June 2017.

He returns alongside long-term absentees Ibrahima Conté, Soumah Seydouba and Ibrahima Sory Sankhon, while there are maiden call ups for the trio of Jules Keita, Antoine Conte and Elie Ouendeno.

Fit-again Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita and Napoli's Amadou Diawara are notable inclusions as Six prepares for his first game in charge of the West Africans.

Injured experienced Ibrahima Traoré, Sadio Diallo, Mohamed Aly Camara, Ibrahima Cisse and Ibrahima Sory Conte have all been left out.

Appointed in September, Six has been tasked with the mandate of Guinea's bid to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 World Cup.

They are in a tricky qualifying Group A for the Nations Cup tournament alongside Mali, Namibia and Liberia or Chad.

The Syli Nationale will open their campaign at home against West African rivals Mali on 11 November.

Guinea squad:

Goalkeepers: Aly Kéita (Ostersunds, Sweden), Moussa Camara (Horoya), Elie Ouendeno (Haifa)

Defenders: Florentin Pogba (Atlanta United, USA), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse FC, France), Ernest Seka (Nancy, France), Augustin Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Pa Konate (GIF Sundsvall, Sweden), Julian Jeanvier (Brendford, England), Antoine Conte (Petar Jerusalem, Israel)

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Napoli, Italy), Ibrahima Sory Conté (Beroe, Bulgaria), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England), Baissama Sankoh (Caen, France), Mady Camara (Olympiakos, Greece)

Forwards: François Kamano (Bordeaux, France), Mohamed Yattara (Auxerre, France), Sory Kaba (FC Midtjylland, Denmark), Demba Camara (Hapoel Tel Aviv, Israel), Seydouba Soumah (Partizan Belgrade, Serbia), Jules Keita (Lens, France), Alhassane Bangoura (Vancouver White Caps, Canada)