Carl Robinson: Former Wales international turned down Costa Rica job
Former Wales midfielder Carl Robinson has turned down an offer to become manager of Costa Rica.
Robinson, who won 52 caps for Wales, had been a target for the central American side.
But the 42-year-old decided against the move into international football, with Los Ticos instead naming Ronald Gonzalez as their new head coach.
Robinson has considered a number of returns to management having left MLS' Vancouver Whitecaps in October 2018.
The former Wolves, Norwich and Sunderland midfielder left the Canadian team despite leading them to the play-offs on three occasions in the space of four seasons.
Robinson had previously been linked with the Wales job prior to Ryan Giggs replacing Chris Coleman in January 2018.