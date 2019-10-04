Mike Harris: FAW punishes TNS chairman for social media post

The Twitter conversation in which Mike Harris made his comments has since been deleted

The New Saints chairman Mike Harris has been punished by the Football Association of Wales for a social media post on 9 August 2019.

The comment came during a Twitter exchange with former Connah's Quay Nomads owner Gary Dewhurst.

Harris asked: "When you going to come out of the closet on being chairman Connah's queers?"

An FAW panel imposed a 10-game ban, suspended unless he commits a similar offence before 1 January 2021.

Welsh football's governing body also imposed an unspecified fine, half of which is suspended unless there is a repeat, also until 1 January 2021.

BBC Sport contacted Harris and he declined to comment formally.

Harris was charged in accordance with paragraph 4.3 of the FAW's social media regulations, which reads: "Any member and/or subordinate who posts, on any social media platform, a post which is deemed to be of a discriminatory nature, as defined by section 3.1 of the non-discrimination regulations, may be charged pursuant to the non-discrimination regulations."

Section 3.1 of the non-discrimination regulations states: "Any member and/or subordinate who offends the dignity of a person, group of persons or any country, either directly or indirectly through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning, but not limited to;

3.1.1. age;

3.1.2. disability;

3.1.3. gender;

3.1.4. gender reassignment;

3.1.5. skin colour;

3.1.6. race;

3.1.7. religion or belief;

3.1.8. sex;

3.1.9. sexual orientation;

3.1.10. language;

3.1.11. ethnic, natural or social origin;

3.1.12. political opinion; or

3.1.13. wealth

shall be sanctioned by the FAW.

Read the FAW's published ruling using this link.