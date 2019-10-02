Bernardo Silva: Man City forward charged by FA over Benjamin Mendy tweet
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over a tweet he sent to team-mate Benjamin Mendy.
Silva compared Mendy to the character on a packet of Conguitos - a sweet brand available in Spain and Portugal.
He is alleged to have committed an "aggravated breach" of FA rules because it included reference "to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin".
Portugal playmaker Silva, 25, has until Wednesday, 9 October to respond.
More to follow.