Bernardo Silva: Man City forward charged by FA over Benjamin Mendy tweet

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over a tweet he sent to team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

Silva compared Mendy to the character on a packet of Conguitos - a sweet brand available in Spain and Portugal.

He is alleged to have committed an "aggravated breach" of FA rules because it included reference "to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin".

Portugal playmaker Silva, 25, has until Wednesday, 9 October to respond.

More to follow.

