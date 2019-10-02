Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Scotland, Hearts, Shankland, Morelos

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland says he can handle the pressure after being called up to the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Russia and San Marino, adding he used to go to Hampden to watch the national side in qualifying action. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is attracting the interest of LA Galaxy, with the MLS club's technical director Jovan Kirovski watching the Columbian in the Premiership win against Aberdeen, according to former Rangers captain Richard Gough. (The Scotsman)

Kieran Tierney is in line to make his full Arsenal debut in the Europa League on Thursday despite the Premier League club asking the full-back not be called up to the Scotland squad as he makes a phased return to match fitness after a double hernia operation. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers captain Richard Gough has revealed he sent Steven Gerrard a text message after the Old Firm derby defeat to Celtic, urging him to win the next one. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has decided against dipping into the free-transfer market to find injury cover for centre-back Craig Halkett, who's expected to be out for three months. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Cluj striker Billel Omrani, who scored twice as the Romanian champions dumped Celtic out of the Champions League, has declared himself fit to face the Scottish champions in the Europa League on Thursday. (Scottish Sun)

Manchester United have targeted Celtic and Scotland physio Tim Williamson as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to reshuffle his backroom team at Old Trafford. (Daily Mail)