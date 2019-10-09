Stockport County v Hartlepool United
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Halifax
|16
|10
|2
|4
|26
|14
|12
|32
|2
|Bromley
|16
|9
|5
|2
|26
|19
|7
|32
|3
|Yeovil
|16
|10
|1
|5
|28
|17
|11
|31
|4
|Barrow
|16
|9
|1
|6
|29
|20
|9
|28
|5
|Woking
|16
|7
|5
|4
|24
|18
|6
|26
|6
|Torquay
|16
|7
|4
|5
|29
|24
|5
|25
|7
|Solihull Moors
|16
|7
|3
|6
|24
|17
|7
|24
|8
|Notts County
|16
|6
|6
|4
|24
|17
|7
|24
|9
|Barnet
|16
|6
|6
|4
|22
|19
|3
|24
|10
|Dag & Red
|16
|6
|6
|4
|19
|18
|1
|24
|11
|Dover
|16
|7
|3
|6
|21
|23
|-2
|24
|12
|Harrogate
|16
|6
|5
|5
|20
|18
|2
|23
|13
|Eastleigh
|16
|6
|5
|5
|19
|20
|-1
|23
|14
|Boreham Wood
|16
|6
|3
|7
|24
|20
|4
|21
|15
|Hartlepool
|15
|5
|5
|5
|19
|22
|-3
|20
|16
|Maidenhead United
|16
|5
|3
|8
|19
|18
|1
|18
|17
|Aldershot
|16
|5
|3
|8
|17
|20
|-3
|18
|18
|Stockport
|15
|5
|3
|7
|15
|24
|-9
|18
|19
|Sutton United
|16
|3
|7
|6
|16
|20
|-4
|16
|20
|Wrexham
|16
|3
|7
|6
|20
|25
|-5
|16
|21
|Fylde
|16
|4
|4
|8
|20
|32
|-12
|16
|22
|Chesterfield
|16
|3
|6
|7
|21
|28
|-7
|15
|23
|Chorley
|16
|1
|9
|6
|12
|27
|-15
|12
|24
|Ebbsfleet
|16
|2
|4
|10
|18
|32
|-14
|10