National League
Stockport19:45Hartlepool
Venue: Edgeley Park

Stockport County v Hartlepool United

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax16102426141232
2Bromley169522619732
3Yeovil16101528171131
4Barrow169162920928
5Woking167542418626
6Torquay167452924525
7Solihull Moors167362417724
8Notts County166642417724
9Barnet166642219324
10Dag & Red166641918124
11Dover167362123-224
12Harrogate166552018223
13Eastleigh166551920-123
14Boreham Wood166372420421
15Hartlepool155551922-320
16Maidenhead United165381918118
17Aldershot165381720-318
18Stockport155371524-918
19Sutton United163761620-416
20Wrexham163762025-516
21Fylde164482032-1216
22Chesterfield163672128-715
23Chorley161961227-1512
24Ebbsfleet1624101832-1410
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you