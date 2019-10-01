Ayr United 'miles ahead' of Dundee United and should appoint Sandy Stewart - Ian McCall

Sandy Stewart was long-time assistant to Owen Coyle at seven clubs

Ayr United are "miles ahead of everybody" in the Scottish Championship and should give caretaker Sandy Stewart the manager's job permanently, according to former boss Ian McCall.

McCall left last month despite Ayr being joint top of the table as he was lured by "my club" Partick Thistle.

He joked that the Ayr board would not necessarily heed his advice but told BBC Scotland's Sportsound: "My opinion was you've got to give Sandy the job until the end of the season and keep things going the way they are."

Former Airdrieonians left-back Stewart, whose side sit second behind United on goal difference, had a four-year spell as Airdrie United manager.

But, since 2007, the 53-year-old has been an assistant, under Owen Coyle at St Johnstone, Burnley, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Houston Dynamo, Blackburn Rovers and Ross County before teaming up with McCall at Somerset Park.

"Sandy has coached in the English Premier League, so he's no mug," McCall said. "But I think Dundee United will win the league over the course of a season.

"I don't think Ayr United have a size of squad to sustain it."

McCall also expects "all the vultures to swoop in January" for Ayr's best players.

Ayr's front four have come in for special praise and he tips 23-year-old winger Alan Forrest to follow in the footsteps of brother James of Celtic in making the breakthrough into the top flight.

McCall described Forrest, Luke McCowan and fellow 19-year-old Stephen Kelly, who is on loan from Rangers, as "really special footballers".

Ayr lost top scorer Lawrence Shankland to Dundee United this summer and his 15 goals in 12 games this season have led to a first call up to the Scotland squad.

McCall, who lifted Thistle off the bottom of the table with Saturday's debut win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle, said: "United are solid at the back and they have Lawrence and, if he stays fit, I think he'll score 30-35 goals and that will be enough to win the title."

'The chairman hopes I'll apply'

Stewart oversaw a 3-0 win away to Arbroath and has two more games - against Caley Thistle and Dunfermline Athletic - before Ayr chairman Lachlan Cameron makes a decision on the way forward.

"The both of us will look at it at the end of that and we'll see what happens," Stewart said. "He has invited applications and hopes one of the applications will be myself."

The caretaker would not be surprised if McCall, who pointed out that injuries hampered Ayr's promotion challenge in the second half of last season, was one of the suitors for his players in January.

"Ian and I had conversations before he left and that always was the reservation - that the squad's a bit thin," he added.

"We've been hit with injuries at the start of this season and hopefully that's all the bad luck over with."