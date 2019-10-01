Millie Bright and Demi Stokes withdraw from England squad for Brazil friendly

Bright and Stokes were members of the Lionesses squad which finished fourth at the Women's World Cup this summer

Defenders Millie Bright and Demi Stokes have withdrawn from the England women squad through injury ahead of Saturday's friendly against Brazil.

Chelsea centre-back Bright and Manchester City left-back Stokes have been replaced by City's Gemma Bonner and Birmingham City's Lucy Staniforth.

The Lionesses play Brazil at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on Saturday, with 30,000 tickets sold.

Phil Neville's team then travel to Lisbon to play Portugal on Tuesday.

Full 20-player squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford.

Defenders: Alex Greenwood, Gemma Bonner, Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Aoife Mannion, Abbie McManus.

Midfielders: Beth England, Beth Mead, Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson, Jodie Taylor, Lucy Staniforth.

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Fran Kirby, Nikita Parris.

