Attempt missed. Guerrero (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box.
Red Star Belgrade v Olympiakos
-
- From the section Champions League
Follow Champions League live text commentary here.
Line-ups
Red Star Belgrade
- 82Borjan
- 77Gobeljic
- 19Milunovic
- 5Degenek
- 23Rodic
- 29Jovancic
- 87Cañas
- 11García
- 10Marin
- 91van La Parra
- 17Fernandes Mendes
Substitutes
- 1Popovic
- 6Pankov
- 7Vulic
- 14Boakye
- 18Ribeiro Santana
- 20Petrovic
- 92Vukanovic
Olympiakos
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 35Torosidis
- 3Borges Semedo
- 20Meriah
- 21Tsimikas
- 5Bouchalakis
- 4Camara
- 19Masouras
- 6Benzia
- 22Lovera
- 9Guerrero
Substitutes
- 8dos Santos Torres
- 10Castelo Podence
- 11El-Arabi
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 16Allain
- 28Valbuena
- 34Papadopoulos
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt missed. Guerrero (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Giorgos Masouras with a headed pass.
Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Milan Rodic tries a through ball, but Tomané is caught offside.
Foul by Marko Marin (Crvena Zvezda).
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guerrero (Olympiakos).
Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guerrero (Olympiakos).
Marko Marin (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Yassine Meriah (Olympiakos).
Foul by Mateo García (Crvena Zvezda).
Yassine Meriah (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Maximiliano Lovera (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Bouchalakis.
Foul by Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda).
Guerrero (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mateo García (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).
Tomané (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rúben Semedo (Olympiakos).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.