Champions League - Group B
Red Star Belgrade0Olympiakos0

Red Star Belgrade v Olympiakos

Line-ups

Red Star Belgrade

  • 82Borjan
  • 77Gobeljic
  • 19Milunovic
  • 5Degenek
  • 23Rodic
  • 29Jovancic
  • 87Cañas
  • 11García
  • 10Marin
  • 91van La Parra
  • 17Fernandes Mendes

Substitutes

  • 1Popovic
  • 6Pankov
  • 7Vulic
  • 14Boakye
  • 18Ribeiro Santana
  • 20Petrovic
  • 92Vukanovic

Olympiakos

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 35Torosidis
  • 3Borges Semedo
  • 20Meriah
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 4Camara
  • 19Masouras
  • 6Benzia
  • 22Lovera
  • 9Guerrero

Substitutes

  • 8dos Santos Torres
  • 10Castelo Podence
  • 11El-Arabi
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 16Allain
  • 28Valbuena
  • 34Papadopoulos
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamRed Star BelgradeAway TeamOlympiakos
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Guerrero (Olympiakos) header from the centre of the box.

Attempt missed. Guerrero (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Giorgos Masouras with a headed pass.

Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Milan Rodic tries a through ball, but Tomané is caught offside.

Foul by Marko Marin (Crvena Zvezda).

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guerrero (Olympiakos).

Dusan Jovancic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guerrero (Olympiakos).

Marko Marin (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yassine Meriah (Olympiakos).

Foul by Mateo García (Crvena Zvezda).

Yassine Meriah (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Maximiliano Lovera (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Bouchalakis.

Foul by Milos Degenek (Crvena Zvezda).

Guerrero (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mateo García (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).

Tomané (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rúben Semedo (Olympiakos).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21103034
2Club Bruges20202202
3Galatasaray20200002
4Real Madrid201125-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich21104134
2Tottenham20203302
3Olympiakos20202202
4Red Star Belgrade201103-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb21104044
2Man City21103034
3Shakhtar Donetsk210124-23
4Atalanta200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus21103214
2Lokomotiv Moscow21102114
3Atl Madrid20202202
4B Leverkusen200213-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11006243
2Napoli11002023
3Liverpool100102-20
4KRC Genk100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague10101101
2Inter Milan10101101
3Barcelona10100001
4B Dortmund10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002113
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3Lyon10101101
4Benfica100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Valencia11001013
3Chelsea100101-10
4Lille100103-30
View full Champions League tables

