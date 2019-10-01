Champions League - Group C
Atalanta1Shakhtar Donetsk0

Atalanta v Shakhtar Donetsk

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 95Gollini
  • 2Toloi
  • 6Palomino
  • 5Masiello
  • 33Hateboer
  • 15de Roon
  • 88Pasalic
  • 21Castagne
  • 10Gómez
  • 72Ilicic
  • 91Zapata

Substitutes

  • 4Kjaer
  • 8Gosens
  • 9Muriel
  • 11Freuler
  • 18Malinovskiy
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 57Sportiello

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 30Pyatov
  • 50Bolbat
  • 4KrivtsovBooked at 15mins
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 31dos Santos
  • 6StepanenkoBooked at 35mins
  • 11Marlos
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 21Lourenco
  • 7Taison
  • 10Júnior Moraes

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 9Dentinho
  • 15Konoplyanka
  • 19Solomon
  • 77Bondar
  • 98Cordeiro Dos Santos
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Rafael Tolói (Atalanta).

Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Andrea Masiello (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Timothy Castagne (Atalanta).

Sergiy Bolbat (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Atalanta. Alejandro Gómez tries a through ball, but Duván Zapata is caught offside.

Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Attempt saved. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ismaily.

Booking

Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Marlos Bonfim tries a through ball, but Moraes is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Rafael Tolói (Atalanta).

Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Andrea Masiello (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Pierluigi Gollini.

Attempt saved. Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Kovalenko.

Goal!

Goal! Atalanta 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a cross.

Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.

Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Pasalic (Atalanta).

Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sergiy Bolbat (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Attempt missed. Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Penalty saved! Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Sergey Krivtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Atalanta. Josip Ilicic draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Sergey Krivtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Mario Pasalic (Atalanta).

Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrea Masiello (Atalanta).

Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).

Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Sergey Krivtsov.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges21101014
2PSG11003033
3Galatasaray10100001
4Real Madrid200204-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11003033
2Tottenham10102201
3Olympiakos10102201
4Red Star Belgrade100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11004043
2Man City11003033
3Atalanta210114-33
4Shakhtar Donetsk200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow11002113
2Juventus10102201
3Atl Madrid10102201
4B Leverkusen100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg11006243
2Napoli11002023
3Liverpool100102-20
4KRC Genk100126-40

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague10101101
2Inter Milan10101101
3Barcelona10100001
4B Dortmund10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig11002113
2Zenit St Petersburg10101101
3Lyon10101101
4Benfica100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11003033
2Valencia11001013
3Chelsea100101-10
4Lille100103-30
