Atalanta v Shakhtar Donetsk
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 2Toloi
- 6Palomino
- 5Masiello
- 33Hateboer
- 15de Roon
- 88Pasalic
- 21Castagne
- 10Gómez
- 72Ilicic
- 91Zapata
Substitutes
- 4Kjaer
- 8Gosens
- 9Muriel
- 11Freuler
- 18Malinovskiy
- 19Djimsiti
- 57Sportiello
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 50Bolbat
- 4KrivtsovBooked at 15mins
- 22Matvyenko
- 31dos Santos
- 6StepanenkoBooked at 35mins
- 11Marlos
- 20Kovalenko
- 21Lourenco
- 7Taison
- 10Júnior Moraes
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 9Dentinho
- 15Konoplyanka
- 19Solomon
- 77Bondar
- 98Cordeiro Dos Santos
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Andrea Masiello (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Atalanta).
Sergiy Bolbat (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Atalanta. Alejandro Gómez tries a through ball, but Duván Zapata is caught offside.
Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Attempt saved. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ismaily.
Booking
Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Marlos Bonfim tries a through ball, but Moraes is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Rafael Tolói (Atalanta).
Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Andrea Masiello (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Pierluigi Gollini.
Attempt saved. Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Kovalenko.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 0. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a cross.
Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Pasalic (Atalanta).
Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sergiy Bolbat (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Attempt missed. Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Penalty saved! Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Sergey Krivtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Atalanta. Josip Ilicic draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sergey Krivtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Mario Pasalic (Atalanta).
Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrea Masiello (Atalanta).
Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).
Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Sergey Krivtsov.