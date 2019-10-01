Juventus try to get Inter Milan's 2005-06 Serie A title removed

Luis Figo (right, pictured against Juventus in the 2005-06 season) was part of the Inter Milan team that were awarded the Serie A title

Juventus have launched a fresh appeal to have the 2005-06 Serie A title stripped from Inter Milan - just days before the two teams play each other.

Juve finished top that year but had the title revoked because of their role in the 2006 'Calciopoli' match-fixing scandal - when five Italians teams were penalised for attempting to influence results by picking certain referees.

Juventus, who have made numerous prior appeals, have made a new pitch to the Italian Olympic Committee's Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport tribunal.

AC Milan had finished second in 2005-06, but were also penalised in the scandal, so the title was handed to third-placed Inter Milan.

That season, Juventus finished on 91 points, AC Milan on 88 and Inter Milan on 76. However, Juventus and AC Milan, along with Fiorentina, Lazio and Reggina, received a variety of punishments for their role in the scandal.

Juventus were moved from first in the table to bottom and relegated to Serie B, while AC Milan were docked 30 points, dropping them down to third with Inter, managed by Roberto Mancini, becoming the champions.

Juventus, second in this season's Serie A, host league leaders Inter Milan on Sunday.