Euro 2020 qualifying: Who needs what in October fixtures?

The football never stops. We are entering the penultimate block of Euro 2020 qualifiers, and are now at the stage when teams can book their place in next summer's tournament.

So who needs what? We look at the home nations and the Republic of Ireland's hopes - plus see who can qualify from the other groups this month.

England

Group A

Gareth Southgate's England will book their place at Euro 2020 if they beat the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday. That is because they will go six points above the Czechs, who will have two games left, with a better head-to-head record.

England then visit Bulgaria on Monday for their next qualifier.

The Czech Republic and Kosovo are also battling for a qualification spot, although neither side can secure their place or be eliminated this month.

Northern Ireland

Group C

Northern Ireland only play one qualifier this month, in the Netherlands on Thursday. A win would take them six points above the Dutch, who would have three games left. A defeat and Michael O'Neill's side will slip out of the qualification spots.

None of the three teams in contention for the two spots, including leaders Germany, can seal a Euro 2020 spot or be eliminated in these games.

Wales

Group E

Wales visit Slovakia on Thursday and host Croatia on Sunday. Two wins could take them into the qualifying spots, although there are so many variables at this stage. Two defeats and their dreams are practically over.

Croatia could qualify with wins over Hungary and Wales - although it would depend on other results.

Scotland

Group I

Scotland's hopes of finishing in the top two are all but over. Failure to beat Russia in Moscow on Thursday could fully close that door before Sunday's home game with San Marino. However, the Scots are guaranteed a play-off place next March thanks to the Nations League.

Belgium will qualify for Euro 2020 if they beat San Marino or if Kazakhstan and Cyprus draw - both games are on Thursday. Russia could also qualify if they beat Scotland and Kazakhstan and Cyprus draw. A win over Scotland and then a victory in Cyprus would also be enough for the Russians.

Republic of Ireland

Group D

If the Republic of Ireland win both away games this month - in Georgia on Saturday and Switzerland on Tuesday - then they will qualify for Euro 2020.

A win in Tbilisi would mean they only need draws in Geneva and at home to Denmark next month.

Who else can qualify?

Spain, who have won all six games in Group F, will reach Euro 2020 if they win in Norway and Sweden. Victory in Oslo would be enough if Romania do not beat the Faroe Islands.

Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine will go through from Group B if they get four points from games against Lithuania and Portugal. Portugal could qualify with two wins, but they would need Serbia to slip up in Lithuania.

Italy will reach Euro 2020 if they beat Greece and Liechtenstein in Group J. A win over Greece would be enough if Armenia fail to beat Liechtenstein.

France will be on the verge of qualifying from a tight Group H if they beat Iceland and Turkey - their two main rivals for the top-two places - but a slip-up in either game could prove costly.

Poland are top of Group G but are unlikely to wrap up qualifying in this round of fixtures unless results go their way.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44001941512
2Czech Rep53029819
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro5023313-102
5Bulgaria5023511-62

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine54101111013
2Portugal422010468
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg511358-34
5Lithuania5014415-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany54011761112
2Northern Ireland540174312
3Netherlands430114599
4Belarus5104310-73
5Estonia5005218-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland532062411
2Denmark5230155109
3Switzerland422010468
4Georgia511348-44
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia5311105510
2Slovakia53029729
3Hungary53027619
4Wales42024406
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain66001731418
2Sweden6321138511
3Romania6312137610
4Norway623111839
5Malta6105213-113
6Faroe Islands6006320-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland641182613
2Slovenia6321125711
3Austria6312136710
4North Macedonia62228808
5Israel6222111108
6Latvia6006121-200

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey65011421215
2France65011941515
3Iceland6402109112
4Albania630310919
5Moldova6105217-153
6Andorra6006014-140

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium66001911818
2Russia65011841415
3Kazakhstan621389-17
4Cyprus621311657
5Scotland6204513-86
6San Marino6006028-280

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001831518
2Finland640284412
3Armenia6303121119
4Bos-Herze6213121117
5Greece6123710-35
6Liechtenstein6015119-181
