Charlton v Leeds: Football Association investigates claim of racial discrimination

From the section

Jonathan Leko is on loan at Charlton from West Brom

The Football Association is investigating an allegation of racial discrimination during Saturday's Championship game between Charlton Athletic and Leeds United.

It is understood the incident involved Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and Charlton forward Jonathan Leko.

Referee John Brooks is understood to have included the allegation in his match report after Charlton's 1-0 win.

The FA will now speak to both clubs and the players allegedly involved.