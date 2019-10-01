Liverpool: Alisson close to return - Jurgen Klopp

Alisson won the best goalkeeper prize at the Best Fifa awards in September

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says goalkeeper Alisson could be fit to face Leicester on Saturday but expects him to return against Manchester United.

Alisson, 26, has missed nine games in all competitions after suffering a calf injury in the Premier League opener against Norwich on 9 August.

Liverpool host Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.

After the game against Leicester and the international break, they face United at Old Trafford on 20 October.

"There are two opinions," said Klopp. "One is Alisson's and the other is the medical department, which is more cautious. We have to wait and see.

"In training, he looks really well but it was a serious injury and we don't want to take any risks.

"We have to see for Leicester and the Manchester United game - probably 100% but we will see."