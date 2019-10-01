Lawrence Shankland: Scotland call-up for Dundee United striker

Lawrence Shankland scored a hat trick against Morton on Saturday to take his tally for the season to 15

Euro 2020 qualifying: Russia v Scotland Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Date: Tuesday, 10 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text on the BBC Sport website

Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland has been rewarded for his sparkling start to the season with a call-up for Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and San Marino.

Shankland, 24, has scored 13 times in seven Scottish Championship games since signing from Ayr United.

He becomes the first second-tier player to be called up since John McGinn - then at Hibernian - in 2017.

Sheffield United's John Fleck will also be named in Steve Clarke's squad.

Fleck, 28, will receive a third senior international call-up after some impressive performances for Premier League newcomers Sheffield United.

He was set to feature against Cyprus and Belgium in June but was unavailable because he was getting married.

Scotland visit Russia on 10 October and host San Marino three days later.

However, it has been reported that Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney will not be involved after missing Monday's draw with Manchester United.

Tierney, 22, has played just once since moving from Celtic in a £25m deal in August after having undergone a double-hernia operation in May.

Scotland are fifth in Group I after two wins and four defeats in their opening six games, with Russia on 15 points in second place - three behind Belgium.

However, even though their chances of qualification through the group have faded, they can still make the finals via next year's play-offs after winning their Uefa Nations League group last year.