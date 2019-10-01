Hugh Dallas: 'Severe' criticism of Scottish referees unfair

John Beaton allegedly received threatening messages following an Old Firm derby

"Severe" criticism of Scotland's top-flight referees last season was unfair, says former official Hugh Dallas.

Referee John Beaton had to be escorted to a match after allegedly receiving threatening messages following an Old Firm derby.

Some Scottish Premiership clubs were unhappy with the standard amid numerous high-profile incidents.

"Last year the criticism was severe," Dallas, who is now Uefa's deputy chief refereeing officer, told BBC Scotland.

"We can always dissect incidents and pick one or two games that could've gone better, but overall the quality this season so far, the referees can be pleased.

"The referees are big enough to take the criticism but sometimes it does go over the top, and we can see one or two individuals whose private lives, personal lives and business lives were affected with it last season, and I don't think we want to see that brought to anyone's front door."

Dallas, who officiated at World Cups in 1998 and 2002, believes video assistant referees (VAR) will eventually be introduced in Scottish football.

In January, Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said there was now "a real appetite to investigate VAR" from clubs and officials.

"I think everyone will have VAR; it's part of the modern game now," Dallas said. "Already in Uefa we have around 25%-30% of countries adopting or trialling it in their domestic competitions and the referees welcome that.

"Quite a lot of small countries like Malta, Cyprus and Estonia are already going through the process with IFAB.

"For sure, VAR will come but of course it has to be funded, then the training starts and it can take up to two seasons before you see it going live.

"In the English Premier League, they had six months trialling it in cups, one year where they had it offline and then this year they're live, so you can see it takes a long time to put the process in place."