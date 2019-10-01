Blackburn Rovers: Perry and Burrows sign from Linfield

Lauren Perry has represented Northern Ireland at senior and underage level

Lauren Perry and Kelsie Burrows have joined Blackburn Rovers from Women's Premiership champions Linfield.

They pair join former Linfield team-mate Louise McDaniel at the club, who signed for Rovers last month.

All three former Blues players are studying in Preston this year and they join the growing contingent of players to England from the Northern Irish Premiership.

Winless Blackburn sit bottom of the Women's Championship after four games.

Burrows, 18, joined Linfield from Comber Rec in 2016 while Perry is the daughter of Alan Perry, a coach at the South Belfast outfit.

Goalkeeper Perry has been capped for the Northern Ireland national team, appearing for the team during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying campaign, while Burrows has been capped at Under-19 level.

Perry won the inaugural Women's Player award in 2018 when she was just 17 years old.

They are the latest Danske Bank Women's Premiership stars to move to England after former Blues teammate Megan Bell joined Durham and Sion Swifts midfielder Tyler Toland was signed by Manchester City.